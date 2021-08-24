See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sewell, NJ
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Karen Krieg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Krieg works at Rowan SOM - Department of Family Medicine in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan SOM Obstetrics Gynecology
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 256-5800
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN
    405 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 589-1414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 24, 2021
    I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Krieg and the staff at Rowan Medical... I have been a patient of Dr. Krieg for ten years and actually followed her to her present practice at Rowan even though it is 90 miles away from my home. Never waited more than ten minutes in the waiting room or 15 minutes in the exam room but I underestand that sometimes there are others who may need more care. Dr. Krieg always has time to answer my questions and takes the time to assuage any concerns. Dr. Krieg calls me with results in a timely fashion but if I am concerned sooner, I call and receive a call back. Love that this is a teaching practice so meet resiedents learning from the doctor as well.
    GM — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Krieg, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700859113
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Krieg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krieg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krieg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krieg works at Rowan SOM - Department of Family Medicine in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Krieg’s profile.

    Dr. Krieg has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

