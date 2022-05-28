Overview

Dr. Karen Kostroff, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kostroff works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lobular Carconima and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.