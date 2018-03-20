Dr. Karen Konz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Konz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Konz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waupaca, WI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Konz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Waupaca Office800 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 739-5213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Allergy and Asthma Associates Sc436 E Longview Dr Ste B, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 739-5213
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konz?
My daughter I were very impressed with Dr. Konz. Caring, through, and she diagnosed my daughter accurately and prescribed a med. that worked. This experience was after months of working with our family doctor and getting a first opinion, which was wrong, from another allergist. The office staff were all very professional and the nurse was efficient and helpful. Cheerful and competent. Happy.
About Dr. Karen Konz, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477503670
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc-Milwaukee Co Med Complex Froedert Hosp
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konz works at
Dr. Konz has seen patients for Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Konz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.