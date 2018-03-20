Overview

Dr. Karen Konz, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waupaca, WI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Konz works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca in Waupaca, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.