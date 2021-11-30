Overview

Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Kohatsu works at Poway Women's Care in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

