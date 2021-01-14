Overview

Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Knudsen works at TPMG Orthopedics in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.