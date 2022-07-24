Dr. Karen Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Knapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Knapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Knapp works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave7605 Forest Ave Ste 411, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6993Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knapp has been my obgyn for well over 30 years. I will always remember my first appointment with her. It was the first (only) time I ever had a doctor take me into their office prior to an examination to address any questions or concerns I might have. She was warm, so easy to talk to and the whole experience was exceptional. For what it's worth, she could have the sun, moon and any two planets of her choice. I rest my case.
About Dr. Karen Knapp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|Vcu Health System|Vcu Health System
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.