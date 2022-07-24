Overview

Dr. Karen Knapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Knapp works at Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.