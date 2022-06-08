Overview

Dr. Karen Klugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Klugo works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.