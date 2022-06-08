See All Ophthalmologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Karen Klugo, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (112)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Klugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Klugo works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Kenwood Location
    5240 E Galbraith Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 745-9787
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Dr Klugo and her staff took great care of me each and every visit. I had advanced cataracts in both eyes and I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or surgeon.
    James A Turner — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Klugo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306833496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, OH
    Internship
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Klugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klugo works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Klugo’s profile.

    Dr. Klugo has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Klugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

