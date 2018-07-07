Dr. Karen Kindley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kindley, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Kindley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Kindley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4247
-
2
Oklahoma Heart Hospital4050 W Memorial Rd Ste 901, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kindley?
Dr Kindley takes time with you and has been very thorough. Sadly I was notified today that she no longer works for Mercy. July 6, 2018
About Dr. Karen Kindley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285643882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindley works at
Dr. Kindley has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.