Overview

Dr. Karen Kim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Kim works at Cardiac Surgery in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.