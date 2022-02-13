Dr. Karen Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Office1127 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (866) 592-2199
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My partner and I saw Christina Quach, NP for our first physical appointment with Dr. Kim's office. Christina was very thorough and thoughtful in her approach and we felt that we were seen for a decent amount of time as compared to prior experiences. We were able to get lab orders and prescriptions filled quickly and we feel confident about continuing our care with this office. Looking forward to seeing Dr. Kim our next visit.
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish
- 1548231764
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Armenian, French, Korean and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.