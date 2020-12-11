Dr. Karen Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Skincare Physicians Inc.1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Karen Kim is the expert in Dermatology. In addition, her pleasant manner conveys sound knowledge, reassurance for best quality healthcare within a personalized assessment, recommendations and treatment plan. Mindful of all universal precautions, gives you peace of mind. Thank you Dr. Kim.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1215920004
- Laser & Skin Surg Ctr Of Ny
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Boil, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
