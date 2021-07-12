Overview

Dr. Karen Kennedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at KAREN E. KENNEDY, M.D., P.A. in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.