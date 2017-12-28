Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Pike Creek100 S Riding Blvd Unit 1, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 239-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Was my 21 year old son's doctor while he was growing up! I had another baby in 2017 and she is his doctor as well! Caring, very knowledgeable and no-nonsense! Recommend her fully!
About Dr. Karen Kelly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
