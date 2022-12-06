See All Allergists & Immunologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology, PLLC in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center
    8320 Old Courthouse Rd # 310, Vienna, VA 22182
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Acquired Angioedema
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Allergic Eye Diseases
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Allergies
Allergy Immunology Care
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asthma in Pregnancy
Asthma-Related Cough
Asthmatic Bronchitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Urticaria
Back Pain
Bronchiectasis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chemical Sensitivity
Chest Pain
Cholinergic Urticaria
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Urticaria
Constipation
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Desensitization
Deviated Septum
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy
Drug Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Ear Infection in Infant
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Asthma
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Cold Urticaria
Food Sensitivity Testing
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gluten Sensitivity
Heart Disease
Hereditary Angioedema
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts
Insect Sting Allergies
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Nasal Allergies
Nasal Polyp
Nickel Contact Allergy
Nocturnal Asthma
Non-Allergic Asthma
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Otitis Media With Effusion
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Nasal and Sinus Disorders
Perioral Dermatitis
Pharyngitis
Pneumococcal Pneumonia
Pneumonia
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders
Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy (PUPPPS)
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Recurrent Fever
Recurrent Infections
Sinus Infections
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Solar Urticaria
Strep Throat
Toxic Effect of Venom
Urticaria Due to Cold
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Doctor Kaufman is the best in the dmv area! A few minor areas of improvement for the office would be low music in the waiting area it is uncomfortably quiet at times especially when busy, mass communication via email for office closures and important updates rather than printed signs on the door, and more seating. While it is a little unorganized since there is only one doctor for thousands of patients, it is well worth it. You won't be disappointed!
    — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730234832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology, PLLC in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

