Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center8320 Old Courthouse Rd # 310, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 403-5413Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kaufman is the best in the dmv area! A few minor areas of improvement for the office would be low music in the waiting area it is uncomfortably quiet at times especially when busy, mass communication via email for office closures and important updates rather than printed signs on the door, and more seating. While it is a little unorganized since there is only one doctor for thousands of patients, it is well worth it. You won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730234832
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods.