Dr. Karen Kan, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (3)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Kan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kan works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7271
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Chest Pain
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karen Kan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235429820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kan works at NYU Langone Department Of Neurosurgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kan’s profile.

    Dr. Kan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

