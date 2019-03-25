Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Joseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fenton, MI.
Dr. Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Flack127 N River St, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 309-9355
- 2 1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 220, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (810) 985-5125
-
3
Apex Downriver Behavioral Health19366 Allen Rd Ste C, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-0949
-
4
Blue Water Mental Health Clinic1501 Krafft Rd, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (810) 985-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
I have been seeing Dr Joseph for years she has been very helpful for myself and my daughter.
About Dr. Karen Joseph, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497834717
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.