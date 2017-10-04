Dr. Karen Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Jordan, MD is a Dermatologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospital Southlake and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana9120 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 513-9415
Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana311 E 89th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jordan is a very kind and compassionate professional. You are treated with respect by every member of her staff. Her skills and experience are apparent.
About Dr. Karen Jordan, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447211941
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- University of Chicago
- University Chicago C Weiss Meml Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Colorado State University
Dr. Jordan works at
