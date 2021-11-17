Overview

Dr. Susan Jennings-Conklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Jennings-Conklin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology & Urology in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.