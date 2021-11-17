Dr. Susan Jennings-Conklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings-Conklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Jennings-Conklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Jennings-Conklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Jennings-Conklin works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology60 Bryan Blvd Ste 200, Corbin, KY 40701 (606) 528-1172
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable and good bedside manner
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912921305
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
