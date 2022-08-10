Dr. Karen Jacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Jacks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Jacks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Leo Jenkins Cancer Center|Pitt County Memorial Hospital
Dr. Jacks works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 780-6408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacks listens and truly cares. She is absolutely the best Doctor!!
About Dr. Karen Jacks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1457577470
Education & Certifications
- Leo Jenkins Cancer Center|Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacks has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.