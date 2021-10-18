Overview

Dr. Karen Hunt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Hunt works at Merrimack Medical & Walk-In Center in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.