Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Hughes, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Hughes, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
One Behavioral7505 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 429-5325
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Hughes since 2014. She was always considerate of my needs. She really challenged me and I believe did everything to come to my diagnose. She is knowledgeable, professional, and searches until she's able to make your life better.
About Dr. Karen Hughes, DO
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770726309
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
