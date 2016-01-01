Dr. Karen Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hsu, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Hsu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group2501 E Chapman Ave Ste 201, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 282-1892
-
2
Saint Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-9111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
About Dr. Karen Hsu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1659733459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.