Dr. Karen Houpt, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Houpt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2400
Natalie Wright Dermatology6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-0330Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houpt is very well qualified. She is extremely thorough. She has excellent communication skills. Her staff of nurses and office staff are great at follow up or questions. She does listen carefully and patiently. She answers questions and explains conditions and their treatments and options. She is not rushed. The office environment is pleasant. Staff are helpful and professional. They have very short wait times to be seen and stick to the appointment schedule. Dr. Houpt is extremely well trained, compassionate, knowledgeable, pleasant.. and good at diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Houpt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
