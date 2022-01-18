Dr. Karen Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Horton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Karen M. Horton, M.D., M.Sc., F.R.C.S.C.2100 Webster St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a breast augmentation with Dr. Karen Horton. I chose her because of her reputation as an excellent surgeon. She and her team were professional and efficient at every step of the process and prepared me well for surgery. During my healing I texted Dr. Horton personally whenever I had any questions. I happened to have many just because I'm a very careful person, and she always responded with clear answers almost immediately. It's been almost five years since the procedure, and I am happy as ever about the results. Deciding to do this procedure and choosing Dr. Horton as my surgeon was one of the best decisions I have ever made.
- English, French and Spanish
- The Buncke Clinic-Reconstructive Microsurgery
- University of Manitoba
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Queens University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Horton speaks French and Spanish.
