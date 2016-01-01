See All Pediatricians in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Karen Holdner, MD

Pediatrics
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Holdner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Holdner works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Karen Holdner, MD

  • Pediatrics
Education & Certifications

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

