Dr. Karen Hirschberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hirschberg works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.