Dr. Karen Hirschberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hirschberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Hirschberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hirschberg works at
Locations
-
1
Quality Womens Care of Florida LLC1150 N 35th Ave Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-1960
-
2
Memorial Hospital West703 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-5000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
All Womens Healthcare of South Broward Inc.601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirschberg?
Dr. Hirschberg Is extremely passionate about her patients and goes out of her way for them. Amazing bedside manner. She made my delivery a stress free calming situation. She's so knowledgeable and caring. I'm so happy she was my dr.
About Dr. Karen Hirschberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922087006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschberg works at
Dr. Hirschberg has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirschberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.