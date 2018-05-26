Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Hiotis works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hiotis is an amazingly thorough and conscientious doctor. I am so blessed to have found her.
About Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Chinese, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Yiddish
- 1003817065
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiotis works at
Dr. Hiotis has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hiotis speaks Chinese, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Yiddish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiotis.
