Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Hiotis works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1003817065
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Hiotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiotis works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hiotis’s profile.

    Dr. Hiotis has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hiotis speaks Chinese, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Yiddish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

