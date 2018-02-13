Dr. Karen Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Herman, MD
Dr. Karen Herman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Peter S Herman MD PA2100 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The professionalism in this office is something I admire. Dr Karen, Irma, and the whole staff has been providing me the latest treatments and tech, as they are always updated with the latest. Such a blessing!
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
