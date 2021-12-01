Dr. Karen Herbst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Herbst, MD
Dr. Karen Herbst, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Herbst works at
Herbst Clinic Tucson630 S Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 312-9604
Laser Eye Associates Inc.240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 882-5454
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a rehabilitation therapist who contacted Dr. Herbst regarding a mutual patient. She is one of the most caring compassionate physicians I’ve spoken to in a long time. I highly recommend her just based off of the knowledge she displayed and her amazing character. Wishing everybody the best of luck in their healing, and I hope that this review helps you make a good choice.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1114977840
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
