Dr. Heitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Heitzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syrac-pc2 Catherine Mcauliffe Day C115 Creek Cir, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 492-6430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heitzman?
Dr. Karen Heitzman took great care of my mother in her final months of her life and offers us great support. She made herself available to us whenever we needed her. Thank you so much Dr. Heitzman! We so greatly appreciated your support to our mom and to us!
About Dr. Karen Heitzman, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1073559845
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitzman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitzman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.