Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD

Dermatology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is a dermatologist in Detroit, MI. Dr. Heidelberg completed a residency at Geo Washington University School Med. She currently practices at Detroit Surgical Group and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heidelberg Dermatology PC
    20400 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 864-3766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • Priority Health

About Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 28 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Female
  • 1467406439
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Geo Washington University School Med
  • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(7)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Heidelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heidelberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heidelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heidelberg has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidelberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

