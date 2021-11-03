Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haunss-Sapinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Great Neck ENT833 Northern Blvd Ste 260, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, thorough, explained everything - and saw me at my appointment time with no extra waiting.
About Dr. Karen Haunss-Sapinski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265463921
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
