Dr. Karen Harum, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Harum, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Harum works at Clinic For Special Children in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic For Special Children
    432 Eastwood Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 319-7744
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Fear of Vaccines Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat PANDAS
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Karen Harum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568423499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kennedy Krieger Inst/Johns Hopkins University
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Pediatrics Univ Fl Affil Hosps, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Harum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harum works at Clinic For Special Children in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Harum’s profile.

    Dr. Harum speaks American Sign Language, Polish and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

