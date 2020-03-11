Overview

Dr. Karen Harum, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harum works at Clinic For Special Children in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

