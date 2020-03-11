Dr. Karen Harum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Harum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Harum, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Clinic For Special Children432 Eastwood Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 319-7744Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
We have been coming to see Dr. Harum for many years. My son has autism and is developmentally delayed. He functions at the level of a two-year-old and is non-verbal and not toilet trained. We had a period of time a number of years ago where he was very self-injurious. We had him in a football helmet for 18 months to avoid brain damage or injury to his eyes or ears. Dr. Harum helped us heal his gut and he is happy and never self-injurious. His and our family's quality of life is so much better. We will always be grateful for her kind and intelligent care of our son.
About Dr. Karen Harum, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Krieger Inst/Johns Hopkins University
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Pediatrics Univ Fl Affil Hosps, Pediatrics
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harum speaks American Sign Language, Polish and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harum.
