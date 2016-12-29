Overview

Dr. Karen Harris-Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Harris-Moore works at Piedmont Physicians at Peachtree City in Peachtree City, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.