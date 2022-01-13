Dr. Karen Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Harris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Women's Group of North Florida6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 508, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 423-7819Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Group of North Florida3140 NW Medical Center Ln Ste 140, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 423-7823
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris was the best gyn I have experienced in 50 some years of annual exams. She is thorough, doesn't rush, gentle and an excellent communicator.
About Dr. Karen Harris, MD
- Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013981406
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.