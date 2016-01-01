Dr. Karen Hammerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Hammerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Hammerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Village Dermatology229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 268-4144Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Schweiger Dermatology - Garden City520 Franklin Ave Ste 229, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-1227
Schweiger Dermatology - Elmhurst9424 58th Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (844) 337-6362
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083934087
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Columbia University
- Dermatology
Dr. Hammerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammerman has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammerman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.