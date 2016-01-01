See All Dermatologists in Live Oak, TX
Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD is a dermatologist in Live Oak, TX. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
    7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-9338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialist of San Antonio
    2520 Broadway St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-4884
  3. 3
    Medina Healthcare System, Specialty Clinic #2
    3100 Avenue E, Hondo, TX 78861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-4884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
UVB Box Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Karen Guerrero, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1588670780
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Brooke Army Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Undergraduate School
  • University Of California
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

