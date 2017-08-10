Overview

Dr. Karen Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Green works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.