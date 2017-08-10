Dr. Karen Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 628-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Internal Medical Associates PC775 Park Ave Ste 145, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 367-5395Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Pleasant, professional office staff, a nice change from the usual. Dr. Green was professional, informative, honest, interested and has a gentle surgical touch. I did wait almost an hour for her to come into the examination room which was the only negative about the entire experience. I would definitely recommend Dr. Green.
About Dr. Karen Green, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164438065
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.