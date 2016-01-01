Dr. Gould has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Gould, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Gould, MD is a dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialists. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Cone Health Dermatology Specialists510 N Elam Ave Ste 303, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 632-9272
-
2
Hope M. Gruber MD PA4527 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 632-9272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Karen Gould, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Female
- 1619953338
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gould speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.