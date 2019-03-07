See All Dermatologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Karen Gordon, MD

Dermatology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paramus
    30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
  2. 2
    31 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Karen Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1770555856
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

