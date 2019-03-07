Dr. Karen Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Gordon, MD
Dr. Karen Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Paramus30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 571-2121
- 2 31 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Dr. Karen Gordon is an excellent doctor/clinician. I was diagnosed with a rare disease, Dr. Gordon made the diagnosis. My oncologist said is a very difficult diagnosis to make and one in a million people have this (LyP). She is smart and thorough. She saved my life.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Dermatology
