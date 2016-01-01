See All Family Doctors in Pismo Beach, CA
Overview

Dr. Karen Goodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goodman works at Champaign Dental Group in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach
    877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Karen Goodman, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1386686202
Education & Certifications

  • Providence St Peter Hospital
  • U Tex San Antonio|University Tex San Antonio
  • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodman works at Champaign Dental Group in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

