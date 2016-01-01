Overview

Dr. Karen Goodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Champaign Dental Group in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

