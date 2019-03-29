Dr. Karen Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Goldberg, MD
Dr. Karen Goldberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 219 Cook St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 502-5272
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Humana
- MultiPlan
?????? Dr. Karen Goldberg is an excellent doctor . She helped me to the best of my knowledge.????
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
