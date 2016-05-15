See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine

Dr. Gibbs works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Northwell Health Sanford R. Nalitt Institute for Cancer and Blood Related Diseases
    256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 (718) 226-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    May 15, 2016
    Dr Gibbs is all about her business. She is a great and caring person. My experience with Dr Gibbs was great. She is strick and that is what I loved about her but all that told me is that she is one great person that made my experience with surgery relaxing and trustfull.
    Renee Perry in Houston, TX — May 15, 2016
    About Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1184795569
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, General Surgery
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gibbs works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

