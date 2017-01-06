See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wynnewood, PA
Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Karen Gardner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Gardner works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania
    300 E Lancaster Ave Ste 100, Wynnewood, PA 19096 (484) 284-3148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2017
    Wonderful, compassonate
    Deb in Doylestown, pa — Jan 06, 2017
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    Residency
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Internship
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospitals University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    • Lankenau Medical Center

    Dr. Karen Gardner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gardner's profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling

