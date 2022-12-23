Overview

Dr. Karen Ganz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Ganz works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.