Dr. Karen Fraley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Fraley works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.