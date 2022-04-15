Dr. Karen Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Fong, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Fong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Neesha Pammi M.d.2637 Shadelands Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 300-4680Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 6:00pmSunday9:30am - 6:00pm
Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat2123 Ygnacio Valley Rd Bldg 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions
Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 207, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 300-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fong is a truly excellent ENT doctor. She was able to fix my chronic, virtually life long, sinus pain and headaches. Dr. Fong did a great job with the surgery and also importantly, the follow up afterwards. She also did bring in an allergist as part of the post-surgery care that was a key element as well. I would highly recommend her for anyone with sinus issues.
About Dr. Karen Fong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
