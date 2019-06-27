Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Albuquerque Office201 Cedar St SE Ste 304, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 843-7813Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rio Rancho Office2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 28300, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 843-7813
Southwest Gynecologic Oncology490A W Zia Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 843-7813
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Cibola General Hospital
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring practitioner. I put my life in her hands, and she’s never given me cause to doubt her. Would recommend wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Karen Finkelstein, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Ny Ny
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Duke University
