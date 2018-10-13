Overview

Dr. Karen Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at California Coast Physicians in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.