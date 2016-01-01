Overview

Dr. Karen Fernandez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC.



Dr. Fernandez works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.